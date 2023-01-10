At the gathering marking the 44th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a gathering on January 10 marking the 44th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959-2023).



In her speech, Chairwoman of the city's Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association Truong Thi Hien said over the past half century, the loyal relationship between Vietnam and Cuba has been tightened and expanded across agriculture, industry, oil and gas, construction, culture, education and sci-tech.

Last year, the association worked with the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to hold various activities such as meetings on the occasion of Cuba’s major holidays, a painting competition praising the Vietnam-Cuba friendship, and working sessions with Cuban officials, contributing to nurturing the traditional and loyal friendship between the two nations.

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada, for her part, said bilateral ties grew across the board last year, with the exchange of delegations and visits.

She affirmed that this year, the two nations will push forward political, economic and investment ties and encourage Vietnamese businesspeople to invest in Cuba. They will also continue strengthening solidarity and friendship between the two peoples, turning bilateral unity into a fine example in the history of international relations.



Participants at the event enjoyed music performances staged by Vietnamese and Cuban artists./.