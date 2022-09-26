Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) meets Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana on September 19, 2021. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam aims to further strengthen the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the Party, State and people of Cuba and Vietnam, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Cuba, the ambassador Tung highlighted the significance of the visit, adding that this is also an opportunity for senior leaders of the two countries to discuss and come up with specific orientations and measures to further promote the bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.



During recent years, Party and State leaders, and people of the two countries have constantly consolidated fraternity, solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust, which have been reflected across the fields, he said.





Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung (Photo: VNA)

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the two sides’ Party, State, Government, and National Assembly leaders have regularly maintained exchange on measures to beef up and deepen the bilateral relations, with three phone talks between their Party chiefs in 2020 alone. Last year, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made an official visit to Cuba.



In addition, cooperation mechanisms have been established in all channels of Party, State, Government, while ties between ministries, sectors, localities and socio-political organisations have been also maintained and proven effective, the ambassador said.



Economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries have seen development, especially in terms of investment, he said, noting that Vietnam is now the largest investor from the Asia-Oceania region in Cuba.



The two countries have also maintained cooperation and mutual support at international and multilateral forums, Tung said.



One of the main purposes of the visit by the Cuban PM is to further expand bilateral economic, trade and investment relations, he went on.



According to the ambassador, senior leaders are expected to agree on specific directions and measures to further improve the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee cooperation mechanism whilst encouraging their firms to invest in areas of strength of both sides, especially food processing and production, renewable energy, and tourism infrastructure.

“I hope that during the visit of the Cuban PM, the two sides can sign specific contracts and projects in the above-mentioned areas,” Tung said.

During this visit, the two sides will also sign a joint action plan to implement the bilateral economic agenda in the 2023 - 2025 period, covering bilateral cooperation in over 10 fields, including economic bond, trade, agriculture, industry, construction, transportation, science - technology, among others, he said./.