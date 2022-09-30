Cuban Prime Minister meets friendship association
Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association u Hai Ha (R) presents Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz a token of Vietnam's gift for Cuban people (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met leaders and members of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in Hanoi on September 30.
Addressing the event, he said at the high-level meetings and exchanges he has attended in Vietnam, Cuban and Vietnamese leaders demonstrated their mutual trust, responsibility to the nations’ solidarity, and commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation.
Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians Group, expressed his delight at the growing special traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust between Vietnam and Cuba.
The relationship was established by their revolutionary leaders Jose Marti, Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, and cultivated by generations of their leaders to be consolidated, developed and deepened in all fields for the benefit of the two parties and nations.
Vietnam always respects and never forgets Cuba's solidarity and sincere support, both spiritually and materially, for its struggle for national liberation, construction, protection, and development over six decades, he affirmed.
Ha said he believed that generations of Vietnamese and Cuban people will continue to preserve and write new pages of a deepening relationship of solidarity, friendship and fraternal cooperation between their countries in contribution to the cause of national construction and defense to ensure peace, stability and development regionally and globally./.