Politics National Assembly to continue with self-reform for higher efficiency: Top legislator The immediate and long-term tasks of the country and the National Assembly (NA) require the legislative body to continue to reform to enhance efficiency, thus contributing more to national development and international integration, and realising the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.

Politics Italian Communist Party leader praises success of 13th National Party Congress General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi has lauded the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying the PCI always considers Vietnam a model in the international communist movement.

Politics Perspectives of Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh A plan on preserving the Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province has been announced, with T&T Group being the sponsor of the project.

Politics Cabinet members to continue to show high responsibility: official Cabinet members will continue to fulfil their tasks with high responsibility following the 13th National Party Congress, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at a Government press briefing for January on February 2.