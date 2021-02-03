Cuban, regional media highlight success of 13th National Party Congress
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the closing of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – The press of Cuban and the region have recently spotlighted the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam as well as the Cuban leaders’ congratulations Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election.
Granma newspaper run by the Communist Party of Cuba as well as many publications of the country posted the full text of the congratulatory message to the Vietnamese Party leader twitted by Politburo member and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Meanwhile, Prensa Latina (PL) News Agency quoted Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the closing ceremony of the congress as saying that the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam was a success, helping broaden the country’s road to socialism.
The PL run the message of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega congratulating Nguyen Phu Trong on being re-elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam as well as the success of the congress.
At the same time, the website of Telesur television network headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela ran a story on the closing of the 13th National Party Congress, lauding Vietnam’s success over 35 years of “Doi Moi” (Renewal) and the country’s path to socialism as well as the strong solidarity among the Party, military and people of Vietnam.
Earlier, throughout the congress, the press of Cuba and the region regularly ran articles on activities of the congress, including the opening ceremony, the election of Party leaders and the closing of the event./.