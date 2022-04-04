Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths 2022 race was held on April 3 in Cuc Phuong National Park, which spans communes in the northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Hoa Binh.

The race drew the participation of nearly 2,500 Vietnamese and foreign runners, including some from France, Belgium, China and the US, among others. They competed in four categories over 70km, 42km, 25km and 10km.

The race aims at becoming an ecotourism mainstay in conjunction with conservation and sustainable development at Cuc Phuong, which was named ‘Asia’s Leading National Park’ for three consecutive years between 2019 and 2021 by the World Travel Awards.

Deputy director of the park Do Van Lap said the race contributes to the building and development of ecotourism at the site, helping to raise public awareness of nature conservation and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Cuc Phuong, the first national park established in Vietnam.

The 22,408ha park is mostly covered by tropical rainforest. It is home to 117 species of mammals, 300 species of birds, 110 species of reptiles and amphibians, and 65 species of fish./.