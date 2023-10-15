Visitors had the chance to visit a “com” (young sticky rice flakes) space, where the story of the formation and development of the dish was told. They could also enjoy products made from young sticky rice flakes.

For the first time, a typical “pho” space and a number of famous “pho” brands were also available.

The space introducing Hanoi culinary products creates an opportunity for traditional and modern units, artisans, and craft villages to link with a large number of domestic and foreign tourists. At the same time, it created a space for people and visitors to have the opportunity to enjoy various dishes and experience Vietnam’s culinary culture.

Hanoi has increasingly attracted many tourists over recent years, especially food lovers, from all around the world.

The capital was ranked among the leading culinary destinations in the world in 2023, as voted by TripAdvisor.

Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 is expected to have further promoted the beauty and uniqueness of Hanoi cuisine among domestic and foreign tourists./.

