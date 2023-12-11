Making embroidered shoe is a tradition of Xa Phang ethnic people in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien, with women making the shoes, called “lien hai” in their language, for their family members.

Ok Om Bok is a traditional festival of the Khmer ethnic group in the southern region in general and Tra Vinh province in particular. The festival is not only an opportunity for the Khmer people to have fun and preserve their unique cultural identity, it is also an opportunity to attract a large number of tourists.