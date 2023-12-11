Cultural, art programmes to celebrate 130th founding anniversary of Da Lat
A wide range of cultural and art activities will be featured in a programme to celebrate 130 years of the formation and development of Da Lat city (1893-2023), heard a press conference hosted by the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 11.
The highlight of the programme will be a ceremony on December 30 to announce the recognition of Da Lat as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music. The ceremony will close with fireworks from 10:35pm to 10:40pm.
An art and fashion show at the Da Lat College on December 16 will tell a story of Da Lat in the past and at present with pieces of architecture, flowers, and pine forests in the mist through a collection of “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional dress) by designer Minh Hanh and her colleagues.
Flower spaces will be arranged in parks and public areas in the city centre. Meanwhile, a Vietnam - Korea cultural exchange programme, and a ceremony to honour 130 outstanding individuals with achievements in all fields will be held as part of the event.
The programme will also include an online contest to learn about Da Lat’s 130-year formation and development, orchid and bonsai contests, and a countdown programme to welcome the New Year 2024.
So far this year, the People's Committee of Da Lat city has organised 18 cultural and art activities, including an international music festival, a song writing camp, exhibitions on “Old Da Lat” and the city’s socio-economic development achievements, and a seminar on local tourism development.
Located on Lam Vien Plateau at an altitude of 1,500m above sea level, Da Lat, a popular tourist attraction, spans 394 sq.km and has a population of nearly 232,000 from many ethnic groups. It is home to the cultural space of gongs in the Central Highlands, which was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in November 2005.
The city is expected to welcome over 400,000 visitors from now until the New Year 2024 holiday./.