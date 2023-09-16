An overview of the third session on promoting respect for cultural diversity in support of sustainable development. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cultural diversity plays an important role in fully realising human rights and basic freedom, enhancing the role and status of women in the society and creating social cohesion and harmony, and it is necessary to integrate cultural diversity into national and international development policies, said Bui Hoai Son, a permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee of Culture and Education, on September 16.

In his remarks at the third session on promoting respect for cultural diversity in support of sustainable development within the framework of the ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, Son said that given the current context of deeper international integration, the role of cultural diversity is increasingly important. Respecting and promoting cultural diversity helps strengthen dialogues among civilisations, enhance understanding, and increase mutual respect among countries and peoples, he went on.

Thanks to the attention of the Party, State, and National Assembly of Vietnam, the cause of cultural development has achieved many important achievements which are highly appreciated by Vietnamese ethnic groups as well as international organisations and friends, Son noted. However, he said that cultural diversity in Vietnam as well as in many countries is facing many challenges, especially non-traditional ones of a digital era and globalisation, which seriously affect the sustainability of cultural heritage and cultures of ethnic groups.

Son highlighted the significant role and value of culture as a driving force for sustainable development and implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, promoting the role of culture in development policies at the national, regional and international levels, making culture an independent goal of sustainable development.

National parliaments are a key factor in affirming and fostering the role of culture in sustainable development, building and perfecting a people-centred policy, he said.

Moroccan parliamentarianKamal Ait Mik, a member of the leadership of IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians, said that interreligious and inter-cultural dialogues and the promotion of cultural diversity are very necessary, adding that they should aim at vulnerable people such as women, children, migrants, young people, and the disabled.

In her pre-recorded speech at the session, Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Sciences of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said UNESCO has made many efforts and specific plans to encourage young people to join in solving major problems, strengthening the role of young people, providing appropriate tools and frameworks to strengthen political dialogues and promote inclusive youth participation. UNESCO will call for more active participation of young people in the process of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals in the upcoming conference in Mexico, she added.

The third session focused on discussing the role of parliamentarians and young parliamentarians in promoting respect for cultural diversity in the context of technological transformation and globalisation. Specifically, it mulled over collaboration to minimise unwanted impact of digital transformation on privacy, security and well-being. Promoting the role of culture in development policies at the national, regional and international levels as well as commitment to create a favourable environment and ecosystem for culture and cultural diversity and the role of culture and cultural diversity in sustainable development were also touched upon./.