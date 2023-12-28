A dance of ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands at the cultural exchange. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – A cultural exchange and tourism connection between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and the Indian region of Ladakh kicked off in Da Lat city on December 27.

Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham S spoke highly of cultural heritage, potential and strengths in tourism development of India in general and the Ladakh region in particular. He also introduced the culture of Lam Dong, its unique tourism products as well as opportunities and potential that can be utilised if there is a tourism connection between the two regions.

The official emphasised that the province hopes to continue the close connection in terms of culture and tourism between the two localities, thereby opening up opportunities for cooperation in a range of fields between Lam Dong and Ladakh.

The "Jabro Dance" dance by Indian friends during the cultural exchange. (Photo: VNA)

Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councilor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, said India and Vietnam are strengthening bilateral cooperation in many fields, ranging from enhancing trade and cultural exchange and economic cooperation to human connection.

Within the framework of the event, participants were treated to special art performances by artists from both sides./.