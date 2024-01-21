Culture - Sports Cherry blossoms show off radiant beauty Cherry Blossoms (Sakura) are traditionally associated with Japan, blooming in spring. In Vietnam, cherry blossoms are cultivated in various highland areas from north to south.

Videos Exploring the art of Thai ethnic brocade weaving Traditional brocade weaving has been passed down by generations of Thai ethnic people in Nam Xuan commune in Quan Hoa mountainous district, Thanh Hoa province. Join us to see more in the following report.

Culture - Sports Experiencing Vietnamese Tet in Duong Lam Ancient Village A tourism promotion programme themed “Tet Lang Viet” (Tet in Vietnamese village) is being held in the ancient village of Duong Lam, Son Tay township of Hanoi on January 20-21 to promote the value of traditional Tet customs.