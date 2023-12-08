Cultural festivals promise memorable moments for visitors to Da Nang
The creative cultural festival “Colours of Da Nang” and a festival for foreigners named “Da Nang International Big Day-out 2023” are scheduled to take place in the central city from December 14 to 17.
The two festivals, to be held at APEC Park, aims to promote cultural and art activities in a local effort to develop the creative industry. They are also intended to enhance the connectivity between the foreign and local communities in Da Nang via cultural events ahead of New Year 2024, said the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.
They will feature a wide range of cultural and art activities combining traditional and contemporary characteristics between local and international artists, promising various interesting experiences for residents and visitors to Da Nang during the year-end festive season.
Some outstanding events include an exhibition of fine art and installation artwork by Vietnamese and foreign artists, a show of “ao dai” (traditional dress of Vietnam), a musical programme with the participation of foreign artists, a painting workshop, and painting activities for children.
Impressive and colourful spaces for check-in photos will also be in place to help visitors keep their memorable moments at the festivals, the department noted./.