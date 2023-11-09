Vietnamese Cai Luong artist Linh Huyen (second, from right) speaks at the talk show. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy coordinated with the Vietnamese Honorary Consulate in Turin city, the University of Turin, the university’s Asian Research Institute and the Asian Economic and Cultural Council to organise a talkshow highlighting the similarities between Vietnam and Italy.

Speaking at the event held at the University of Turin on November 8, Dr. Sandra Scagliotti, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Turin city said that despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Italy have had 50 years of friendly relations and cooperation.

The two countries share similarities that form their cultural connection such as the French-style architecture seen at buildings in Turin and Ho Chi Minh City, culinary habits and languages.

In the presentation "Chao Ciao Italy", Vietnamese Cai Luong artist Linh Huyen highlighted the similarities in cultural traditions, in a typical Vietnamese and Italian family. For example, the role of the mother who is in charge of almost everything at home, the extended family with three generations living together, the custom of worshiping the Kitchen God found in Italy’s Pompeii and Vietnam’s localities.

Peopel attend the talkshow that highlights similarities between Vietnam and Italy. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Italian designer Maria Elena Di Terlizzi shared her experiences designing ‘ao dai’, a symbol of the beauty of Vietnamese women, but associated with the feminine characteristics of Western women.

She also introduced two ‘ao dai’ she made with materials entirely made in Italy, but have a traditional Vietnamese ao dai design. The designer expressed her wish to organise an ‘ao dai’ show in the near future in order to promote the Vietnamese costume made with Italian materials.

Participants at the talk show agreed that it’s cultural similarities that make Vietnamese and Italian people feel close to each other and that the similarities play an important role in promoting relations between the two countries./.