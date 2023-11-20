Da Lat aims to attract 190,000 tourists during 23rd Vietnam Film Festival
Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong expects to welcome some 190,000 visitors, including 8,000 foreigners, during the upcoming Vietnam Film Festival in the locality.
A national event held biennially by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Film Festival was organised in various localities with tourism potential such as Vung Tau, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City. This year, the festival is taking place in the resort city of Da Lat from November 21 to 25.
Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, compared Da Lat to a grand filming location, captivating with beautiful and poetic landscapes. In recent times, many popular films have been filmed here.
An award for feature films shot in Da Lat called “Lam dong – Cao nguyen hung vi (Lam Dong - Majestic Highlands) will be presented at this festival, according to Pham S, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, who is also co-head of the Steering Committee for the festival.
The event, which aims to honour outstanding cinematographic works, film makers, and artists in the industry, will feature an array of activities such as the exhibition “Da Lat – a source of inspiration for cinema” on November 21 and a series of cinematic conferences on November 22-23.
As many as 147 films will be screened for free on the occasion, including many blockbusters like Nha Ba Nu (The House of No Man), Em va Trinh (You and Trinh), Nguoi Vo Cuoi Cung (The Last Wife), and Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ash).
Ninety-one best films have been chosen to vie for the Lotus Awards held within the film festival, comprising 16 feature films, 31 documentaries, 19 science films, 25 cartoons.
The festival will offer a good chance for the Central Highlands locality, which has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, to promote its image to domestic and international visitors./.