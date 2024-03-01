A flower space near Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Da Lat, known as the city of thousands of flowers, has been honoured with the Asia Festival City Award by the International Festivals & Events Association – Asia (IFEA – Asia) based on its successful organisation of the Da Lat Flower Festival since 2005.



The award in the “Best Flower and Garden Festival” category was presented to the capital of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong at the 2024 Pinnacle Awards & Asia Festival City Conference in Thailand on February 28.



Other categories are in music festival, dance festival, cultural heritage night, Asian folklore festival, and entertainment festival.



Da Lat was also in the top five Impressive Festival Cities in Asia.



In its dossier submitted to the IFRA- Asia to become a candidate for the award, Da Lat city highlighted that the biennial Flower Festival aims at honouring the values of flowers and floriculture, calling for investments in the local flower sector, and popularising local culture and beauty.



The festival has become a national and international-level cultural and tourism one.



Earlier, Da Lat was also honoured as an ASEAN sustainable city, an ASEAN clean tourism city, and a Vietnam smart city./.