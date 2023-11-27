Free music performances are being offered on train cars in Da Lat city. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Train cars in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat are now offering free music performances in an attempt to improve customer experiences for passengers, especially foreign tourists, said Vo Minh Chanh, Chief of Da Lat Railway Station on November 27.

The music performances aim to mark the 130th founding anniversary of the city and celebrate the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s recognition of Da Lat as a creative city in the field of music.

Passengers will have a chance to enjoy songs about the locality and famous foreign music pieces by professional artists while contemplating the poetic beauty of the “dreamy” city throughout the journey from Da Lat station to Trai Mat and vice versa.

The Da Lat Railway Station is a charming and unique architectural structure, a perfect combination of Western architecture and the traditional Vietnamese communal house design. In 2001, the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism recognised the station as a national architectural relic. It is also an attractive tourist attraction for domestic and foreign tourists in the city. In particular, the 7km long tourist railway, running from Da Lat centre to Trai Mat station attracts many tourists to its antique carriage system.

On average, there are four Da Lat – Trai Mat trains that serve more than 1,000 passengers a day./.