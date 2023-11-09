Visitors to Ho Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat city of Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Da Lat city plans to hold a ceremony on December 30 to celebrate 130 years of its formation and development and to receive UNESCO recognition as a creative city in the field of music.

The ceremony will review the establishment and development of Da Lat as well as popularise its potential to attract visitors, organisations and enterprises to explore local investment opportunities.

It will start with songs praising the city which will be performed by 300 high school students and an art programme that will re-enact the 130-year history of formation and development of Da Lat city.

The recognition of Da Lat being a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music will also be announced at the event. The ceremony will close with fireworks from 22:35pm to 22:40pm.

On October 31, the ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong were named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) that feature crafts, and folk art, and music.

According to UNESCO’s announcement on the occasion of World Cities Day, 55 cities joined the UCCN after the designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The network now counts 350 cities in more than 100 countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music.

Located on Lam Vien Plateau at an altitude of 1,500m above sea level, Da Lat, a popular tourist attraction, spans 394 sq.km and has a population of nearly 232,000 from many ethnic groups. It is home to the cultural space of gongs in the Central Highlands, which was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in November 2005./.