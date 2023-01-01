Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Da Nang - A dynamic and peaceful city

Da Nang is one of the five centrally-run cities with high growth rates in all regards, including economy, culture, education, and science and technology. It is also one of 20 green cities in the world with the lowest carbon footprint, and has been voted “the most liveable city” in Vietnam.
VNA

  • Da Nang has been voted “the most liveable city” in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Golden Bridge is found inside the Ba Na Hills entertainment - tourism complex. It was built at a height of 1,400 meters above sea level and stretches some 150 metres in length. The name “Golden Bridge” comes from its gilded railing frame. More than just a piece of architecture, Golden Bridge has become a new symbol of Da Nang’s tourism sector since opening in June 2018 (Photo: VNA)

  • Ba Na Hills Resort sparkles at night (Photo: VNA)

  • Asia Park - Sun World Da Nang Wonders (Photo: VNA)

  • Construction of Thuan Phuoc Bridge began in 2003 and took nearly 6 years to complete. It is nearly 2 km long, making it one of the longest suspension bridges in Vietnam. It has a width of nearly 20 metres with 4 lanes for traffic. When night falls on the Han River, Thuan Phuoc Bridge becomes more brilliant than ever under coloured lights. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums