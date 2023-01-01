Da Nang - A dynamic and peaceful city
Da Nang has been voted “the most liveable city” in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
The Golden Bridge is found inside the Ba Na Hills entertainment - tourism complex. It was built at a height of 1,400 meters above sea level and stretches some 150 metres in length. The name “Golden Bridge” comes from its gilded railing frame. More than just a piece of architecture, Golden Bridge has become a new symbol of Da Nang’s tourism sector since opening in June 2018 (Photo: VNA)
Ba Na Hills Resort sparkles at night (Photo: VNA)
Asia Park - Sun World Da Nang Wonders (Photo: VNA)
Construction of Thuan Phuoc Bridge began in 2003 and took nearly 6 years to complete. It is nearly 2 km long, making it one of the longest suspension bridges in Vietnam. It has a width of nearly 20 metres with 4 lanes for traffic. When night falls on the Han River, Thuan Phuoc Bridge becomes more brilliant than ever under coloured lights. (Photo: VNA)