Da Nang begins lockdown of COVID-19 hotspots
Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Barriers and guards were deployed to lock down four sections of streets surrounding three hospitals - General Hospital, C Hospital and Rehabilitation and Orthopaedics Hospital - which are quarantine and treatment centres for COVID-19 patients in the central city on July 28.
All citizens living in the isolated quarters were warned to stay at home, and only travel to buy food, daily necessities and medicine.
Public transport in six major districts of Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Ngu Hanh Son, Son Tra, Cam Le and Lien Chieu was stopped early on July 28 as the city began social distancing measures.
The General Hospital will send COVID-19 patients to Da Nang Lung Diseases Hospital for further treatment, while 100 in-patients with serious illness will be transported to Public Security Hospital No 199.
According to the city’s health department, nearly 800 people have been quarantined at hospitals and health centres, of which 410 medical samples had been taken for SARS-CoV-2 testing.
Checkpoints have been set up in neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces to check travellers from Da Nang. All people coming from Da Nang must declare their health and itinerary.
Thua Thien-Hue province has prepared 10,000 test kits for all local people and visitors, while temperature checks have been set up at Phu Bai Airport to monitor 7,000 arrivals at the airport and railway station.
The ancient city of Hoi An stopped tours from July 27, and asked for health declarations or isolation for all people coming from Da Nang.
Quang Ngai province - where two COVID-19 patients (No 370 and 419) were being treated – was quarantining 447 people who were in close contact with the two patients.
Four road check-points were arranged at entrances of Quang Ngai province to check people from Da Nang from July 27. The province officially halted hosting visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Investigation and health agencies have been tracking the remaining passengers who were on the bus with COVID-19 patient No 419. Only 20 people have been identified for quarantine and medical checks./.
