Da Nang checks social distancing practice
Da Nang’s police checks traffic safety and the implementation of anti-pandemic measures on Nam Hai Van route (Photo: VNA)
Residents are advised not to leave the city during the social distancing period to prevent the pandemic from spreading to other localities (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang’s police guides means of transport to implement preventive measures when travelling across Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang’s police checks personnel vehicle on the implementation of preventive measures when travelling across Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Special vehicles are used to disinfect many areas in the city (Photo: VNA)
Disinfection is conducted at Da Nang General Hospital (Photo: VNA)
Thach Thang ward’s People’s Committee is under lockdown (Photo: VNA)
Small alleys are disinfected (Photo: VNA)
Small-sized disinfection machines are used for small areas (Photo: VNA)
Disinfection aims to ensure safety, prevent and control COVID-19 in lockdown areas (Photo: VNA)
Dong Da- Quang Trung- Nguyen Thi Minh Khai- Hai Phong- Ong Ich Khiem- Quang Trung roads are disinfected (Photo: VNA)