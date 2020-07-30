Hotline: (024) 39411349
Da Nang checks social distancing practice

Da Nang again imposed social distancing measures from July 28. The city has set up several checkpoints and strengthened patrols as well as disinfected many places citywide in order to prevent the pandemic from spreading.
  • Da Nang’s police checks traffic safety and the implementation of anti-pandemic measures on Nam Hai Van route (Photo: VNA)

  • Residents are advised not to leave the city during the social distancing period to prevent the pandemic from spreading to other localities (Photo: VNA)

  • Da Nang’s police guides means of transport to implement preventive measures when travelling across Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

  • Da Nang’s police checks personnel vehicle on the implementation of preventive measures when travelling across Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

  • Special vehicles are used to disinfect many areas in the city (Photo: VNA)

  • Disinfection is conducted at Da Nang General Hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Thach Thang ward’s People’s Committee is under lockdown (Photo: VNA)

  • Small alleys are disinfected (Photo: VNA)

  • Small-sized disinfection machines are used for small areas (Photo: VNA)

  • Disinfection aims to ensure safety, prevent and control COVID-19 in lockdown areas (Photo: VNA)

  • Dong Da- Quang Trung- Nguyen Thi Minh Khai- Hai Phong- Ong Ich Khiem- Quang Trung roads are disinfected (Photo: VNA)

