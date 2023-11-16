Politics NA Vice Chairman hosts Singaporean Senior Minister National Assembly Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen Tran Quang Phuong hosted visiting Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in Hanoi on November 16, saying that his visit is a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Quang Ninh, Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture boost cooperation Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky and Governor of Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture Suzuki Naomichi held talks and signed a cooperation agreement between the two localities, in the northeastern province's Ha Long city on November 16.

Politics Commission imposes disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 33rd meeting in Hanoi from November 14-16 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.

Politics Vietnamese President hosts reception for Govenor of the State of California President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for Governor of California Gavin Newsom on November 15 (local time) as part of the Vietnamese leader's trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.