Da Nang, China’s Guangdong province step up cooperation
The central city of Da Nang attaches importance to cooperation with Chinese localities, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong has said.
Vice Chairman of Da Nang city People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong receives a delegation from Guangdong province's Zhanjang city led by Deputy Mayor He Jiamin. (Photo: VNa)
Hosting a reception for a working delegation from Guangdong province’s Zhanjang city led by Deputy Mayor He Jiamin, Cuong highlighted Da Nang's socio-economic development, with key products being seafood, garment and textiles, leather shoes and building materials.
The city, seen as the nucleus for growth of Vietnam’s central key economic region, is home to four industrial parks. Da Nang has received an array of awards such as Best Vietnam Smart City in the category of Attractive City of Startups and Innovation in 2022, and Seoul Smart City Prize in the category of Human Centricity in 2023.
Cuong expressed his hope that following the visit of the Zhanjang delegation, both sides will bolster cooperation in areas of their strengths like tourism, trade and high technology.
Meanwhile, He Jiamin said that Zhanjang city boasts a well-developed transport system, and is housing many foreign production establishments, adding its close distance with Vietnam will facilitate trade activities between the two sides.
He wished that Da Nang and Zhanjang will enjoy sound economic ties, and enterprises from the Chinese city who land investment in Da Nang will receive support from the local authorities.
Over the past years, Da Nang has set up official friendship and cooperation with several Chinese localities, including Shandong province, Jiangsu province, Macau Special Administrative Region, and Yunnan province’s Kunming city.
China has registered 93 projects worth 118 million USD in Da Nang city, in the fields of hospitality, silicon production, electronic equipment import consultancy, among others./.