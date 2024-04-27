Da Nang city promotes cooperation with Brazil
Leaders of Da Nang on April 27 received Brazilian Ambassador Marco Farani and visiting football legends, who are in the central beach city for the ongoing Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024.
At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong lauded the bridging role of the Brazilian Embassy in promoting, implementing bilateral cooperation programmes, for growing relations between the two countries in general, as well as between Da Nang and Brazil in particular.
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations and the 16th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership, the football festival is held in the city on April 27 and 28, featuring various exchange activities. As part of the event, a centre called the Brazil Football Academy will be officially launched in Da Nang to collaborate, transfer, and support youth football training.
Cuong said Da Nang welcomes the embassy's organisation of cultural and sports exchange events this year and beyond. He also expressed his hope that the football legends will be ambassadors promoting Da Nang's tourism and culture to Brazilian people.
In response, Farani highlighted the sound growth of the diplomatic relations between the countries and wished that following the festival, there would be many opportunities for young players from the city to visit Brazil for exchanges and training.
Da Nang's exports to Brazil were estimated at 21 million USD last year, with key earners including finished rubber and handicrafts. Its import turnover from the Latin American nation remains insignificant, with the city yet to house any projects from Brazilian investors./.