Politics Vietnam attends 20th ASEAN-Russia Senior Officials' Meeting Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, attended the 20th ASEAN-Russia SOM in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 26.

Politics Strategic breakthroughs and turning points for victory day The strategically significant victory of the Central Highlands Campaign followed by the rapid and resounding success of the Hue-Da Nang offensive in March 1975 fundamentally altered the situation of the liberation war, creating a pivotal turning point and ensuring conditions for a definitive victory in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which fully liberated the South and unified the country.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to RoK President Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Vu Ho on April 26 presented his credentials to RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Politics Vietnamese leaders offer condolences to Tanzania over devastating floods Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 26 cabled a message of condolences to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on serious human and property damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the African country.