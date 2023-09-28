Society Vietnam provides best possible conditions for foreign NGOs: official The Government has strongly ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to provide the best possible conditions for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to operate effectively and stably, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a conference on September 28.

Society Quang Ngai ramps up efforts against IUU fishing The central coastal province of Quang Ngai has mobilised its entire political system in the fight against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and reaped significant results in this regard.

Society Long An accelerates administrative reforms in service of people, businesses The southern province of Long An has been taking drastic measures to increase its competitiveness, improve the business environment with administrative reforms that centre on people and enterprises.

Society “Princess Anio” opera premiers in Hung Yen The “Princess Anio” opera, which recounts a 17th century love story between a Vietnamese princess and Japanese merchant premiered in the northern mountainous province of Hung Yen on September 27.