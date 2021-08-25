Da Nang continues suspending activities to curb COVID-19
The central city of Da Nang will extend its order on halt to activities for 10 more days from 8am on August 26 to 8 am on September 5 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus
Da Nang continues suspending all activities to curb COVID-19 - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang will extend its order on halt to activities for 10 more days from 8am on August 26 to 8 am on September 5 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The city has also supplemented and adjusted certain activities that people are allowed to participate in.
Accordingly, in areas with extremely high risk (red zones), people must strictly abide by Decision No. 3986/QD-BYT dated September 16, 2020 and Dispatch No.1168/CD-BYT dated August 7, 2021 of the Ministry of Health.
In risk and high-risk areas (yeallow zone), major trading companies, shopping centres, supermarkets, convenience store chains are allowed to arrange up to 100 percent of their workers. Employees must have periodic negative coronavirus test results and have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Production factories are required to strictly comply with regulations on pandemic prevention and control, arrange a maximum of 30 percent of workers, and ensure the "three on-site" working model.
At key construction projects that are allowed to operate in accordance with the decision of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, investors and contractors must follow the "three on-site" working model.
Shippers, who were given at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines and tested negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR method within three days, are allowed to work from 6am to 8pm every day. They are requested to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Meanwhile, low-risk areas (green zone) will apply COVID-19 prevention and control measures as prescribed in Directive No. 05/CT-UBND dated July 30, 2021 of the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee./.