Society Agreement on new location of US Embassy in Vietnam signed Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein and Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Bui Duy Cuong on August 25 signed an agreement on the new location of the headquarters of the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society World Bank, Japan support Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 The World Bank (WB) and the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS) have recently signed a financing deal worth 2.75 million USD for a project on strengthening COVID-19 response capacity at the grassroots level in Vietnam.

Society Reburial service held for fallen combatants in Ha Giang province Remains of three soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggle to safeguard the northern border were reburied at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northernmost province of Ha Giang on August 25.

Society Traffic accidents, fatalities drop sharply in eight months As many as 510 traffic accidents were recorded from July 15 to August 14, claiming 257 lives and injuring 342 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.