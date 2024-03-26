Da Nang developes human resources to serve semiconductor IC industry (Photo:tuoitre.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam – Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) in the central city of Da Nang on March 26 launched a programme on human resources training for integrated circuit (IC) design.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh said that the programme is an important step in the city’s strategy of promoting high-quality human resources development.

He spoke highly of the collaboration between the Da Nang Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Training (DSAC), the VKU, Synopsys Group and the Information Technology Institute under the Vietnam National University in promptly deploying the city's first IC circuit design instructor training course.

Susan Burns, US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said that this programme demonstrates a commitment to strengthening cooperation between the government, private businesses and universities to develop high-tech talents in Vietnam. This cooperation activity aims to strengthen Vietnam's role in the diverse, safe global semiconductor supply chain. The US recognises Vietnam's important role in building flexible semiconductor supply chains and strongly supports the development of this industry in Vietnam.

VKU principal Huynh Cong Phap shared that when completing the training, students can build a practical IC design curriculum to be ready to deploy training at universities in Da Nang. At the same time, the school will implement a short-term training course on semiconductor circuit design for juniors and seniors who are currently studying majors such as computer engineering, technology, embedded systems and IoT, and technology information.

On the occasion, the university also opened a centre for semiconductor circuits and smart technology (VKU – SSTH), equipped with 30 computers and copyrighted circuit design software from Synopsys and many equipment for training and research of semiconductor circuits and smart technology./.