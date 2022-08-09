Culture - Sports Vietnam water puppetry introduced in RoK Four Vietnamese artists will head to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for water puppetry shows in four cities to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the RoK.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese artists showcase works in Thailand Three Vietnamese artists are showcasing their paintings at the 15th Art Exhibition of International Visual Artists Association of Thailand in Bangkok.

Culture - Sports Vietnam's futsal team has new coach The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 9 to introduce Giustozzi Diego Raul as the new head coach of the Vietnamese national futsal team, who is expected to lift the squad to new heights, starting with the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup and then at the 2024 World Cup final.