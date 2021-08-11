According to a resolution issued by the municipal Party Committee, Da Nang city aims to complete digital transformation and building of a smart city over the next decade.



It is developing e-government in an effort to provide 100 percent of total online public administrative services at level 4, have 60 percent of level-3 and 4 non-business services provided on multiple digital platforms and supported on mobile devices, and have all governmental agencies provide open data.

Every visitor to Da Nang will receive consultations and support via digital platforms before, during and after their stay in the city./.

VNA