Da Nang hospital, UK firm cooperate in lung cancer treatment capacity building
Da Nang Oncology Hospital and the UK's AstraZeneca Vietnam on March 12 signed an agreement to improve treatment capacity and the quality of medical care for lung cancer patients, targeting those in central Vietnam.
An agreement is signed between Da Nang Oncology Hospital and AstraZeneca Vietnam to improve treatment capacity and the quality of medical care for lung cancer patients in central Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang Oncology Hospital and the UK's AstraZeneca Vietnam on March 12 signed an agreement to improve treatment capacity and the quality of medical care for lung cancer patients, targeting those in central Vietnam.
Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in conducting clinical studies of cancer, developing and implementing programmes in training for medical workers and patients’ support delivery; and promoting international cooperation in oncology.
Director of the Da Nang Oncology Hospital Tran Tu Quy said the deal will help comprehensively enhance capacity in cancer screening and treatment and benefit patients in not only Da Nang but also surrounding areas.
On this occasion, the two sides partnered in the programme “Vietnam Healthy Lung” between 2021 – 2023, aimed at raising the quality of respiratory disease management in Vietnam. The programme has entered the second phase with expansion into the field of lung cancer.
It is estimated that over 4.2 percent of Vietnam’s population suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. It is worrying that most of them are not currently diagnosed due to a lack of medical facilities, poor awareness of patients and limitations in the professional skills of public health, according to the health ministry.
Vietnam each year reported about 23,667 new lung cancer cases and 20,170 deaths. Most people with cancer in Vietnam visit hospitals for medical examination and treatment in a late stage, making treatment difficult and creating a huge financial burden on patients./.