Health Two new COVID-19 infections on March 12 morning The Ministry of Health announced two more domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections in the northern province of Hai Duong in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on March 12.

Health Vietnam kicks off largest-ever vaccination campaign Vietnam has launched its largest-ever vaccination campaign, with more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be injected.

Health No domestic infections reported on March 11 No domestic infections of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 14, but four imported cases were detected, according to the Health Ministry.