Da Nang hosts 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information
The 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI-16) opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 22.
Delegates attending the conference (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI-16) opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 22.
The conference, which will close on September 23, attracts the participation of representatives from nine ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste as an observer, and three partners of Japan, the Republic of Korea and China, under the theme “Media: From Information to Knowledge for a Resilient and Responsive ASEAN”.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said that press and media information cooperation plays an important role in connecting and spreading values in the ASEAN community.
In a changing world, it is essential to collaborate in promoting timely and accurate access to information based on digital capabilities to turn information into knowledge to support businesses, improve people's livelihoods and living conditions, and minimise the impact of negative information at all national, regional and international levels, including in ASEAN.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (Photo: VNA)Therefore, the AMRI-16 is an important forum for member states and other countries to dialogue, exchange and determine priorities and directions for cooperation in the coming time, and join hands to successfully implement the United Nations’ millennium goals and the ASEAN Community’s priorities.
Xuan expressed her hope that the conference will pay attention to discussing solutions to promote digital transformation, improve Internet access and digital skills for people, strengthen the promotion of the image of ASEAN and its member countries, fight fake and false news, and ensure equal access to information.
Sharing the same view, ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for Socio-Cultural Community Ekkaphab Phanthavong said that the information and communication sector plays an important and pervasive role in promoting the ASEAN Community vision./.