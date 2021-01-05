Da Nang: Infrastructure development important to attract investment
Completing its infrastructure network has been billed as an important measure for the central coastal city of Da Nang to lure more investment in 2021.
An aerial view of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Completing its infrastructure network has been billed as an important measure for the central coastal city of Da Nang to lure more investment in 2021.
According to Report No 362/BC-UBND issued recently by the municipal People’s Committee, the city sees investment attraction as a key mission to recover the local economy during the year.
Specific measures are outlined in the report, including the effective use of land funds, improvements to infrastructure quality at the expanded Hoa Khanh Industrial Park and the Hoa Cam and Lien Chieu Industrial Parks, as well as the implementation of a project to attract businesses at the Da Nang Industrial Park.
Relevant departments and sectors are responsible for removing bottlenecks to ensure the Da Nang hi-tech zone project is carried out in a timely manner.
Da Nang city will strive to complete procedures this year to select investors for the second phase of the Hoa Cam, Hoa Nhon, and Hoa Ninh Industrial Parks. It will also work to complete site clearance and compensation at the Hoa Khanh Nam, Hoa Hiep Bac, and Hoa Nhon industrial clusters, and complete detailed planning for a hi-tech agricultural zone in Hoa Phu and Hoa Khuong communes.
The city will also ramp up efforts to put a second software park into operation soon to attract investments and create 6,000 IT and digital jobs.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said the city prioritises investments in the fields of IT, support industries, and high-quality services, particularly in trade, tourism, logistics, healthcare and education, and hi-tech agriculture.
According to figures, Da Nang city attracted over 16.8 trillion VND (726.24 million USD) in domestic investment last year and 273.27 million USD in FDI./.