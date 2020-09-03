Da Nang: lessons taken from successful Party congresses
As of the end of August, 2020, 16 Party organisations under the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang had completed the organisation of their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure, through which many valuable lessons have been taken.
Standing Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Do Van Quang (Photo: VNA)
The most important lesson is to thoroughly popularise and strictly implement guiding documents on the organisation of Party congresses at all levels, thus creating consensus in awareness among member of Party committees and Party members.
The plans and guidelines for the congress organisation should be built carefully and specifically, while difficulties and obstacles arising during the implementation of the plans must be timely discussed and solved.
Meanwhile, the congress agenda should be made suitable to the conditions of each Party organisation.
At the same time, collectives and individuals assigned with specific tasks must show activeness and creativeness in giving advice and proposals to the organising board, while unity is ensured in the implementation of the work.
Another lesson learnt from the local Party congress organisation is to ensure wide coverage of communication activities for the congress among officials, Party members and community, while timely guiding the public opinion, and strengthening inspection over the implementation of the guiding documents and preparations of the congress.
According to Standing Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Do Van Quang, the role of the Presidium and supporting teams is significant. They must thoroughly grasp relevant documents and issues related to the election regulations, vote counting as well as activities of delegates and the whole congress. This will ensure the congress follows the planned scenario.
He said that Da Nang has implemented flexible solutions to ensure the progress of preparations and organisation of Party congresses at all levels amidst the social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic in line with directions of the Party Central Committee, especially in the context that the pandemic is hitting the city.
Quang noted that the municipal Party Committee has proposed the Party Central Committee consider the adjustments of guiding documents for the implementation of the Party Charter and the voting regulations in the Party to ensure coherence, along with more detail guidelines on the voting to approve the nominee lists.
The Da Nang Party Organisation has 16 organisations under the municipal Party Committee, including seven at district level. The city has 530 local Party organisations with 59,093 Party members.
The organisation of the 13th National Party Congress is among major politic activities of Vietnam in 2020, which has drawn special attention of the whole political system.
In an article published on August 31, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong emphasised the significance of National Party Congresses over the past nine decades, as from the birth of the Communist Party of Vietnam on February 3, 1930.
The 13th National Party Congress takes place in the context of the rapid, complex and unexpected developments of the global and regional situation, and various advantages and opportunities as well as difficulties and challenges being generated for the country.
With the motto of solidarity, democracy, discipline, innovation and development, the Congress will review the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 12th National Party Congress, 35 years of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) cause, the 30-year implementation of the 1991 Platform, and the 10-year realisation of the Platform (revised and supplemented in 2011) and the socio-economic development strategy for the 2011-2020 period.
It is also scheduled to put forth orientations and tasks for 2021-2026, along with targets and orientations to 2030 when the Party celebrates its centennial anniversary, with a national development vision towards 2045 – the year marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress have been prepared thoroughly and scientifically, with the principle of combining theory and reality, consistence and renovation, and inheritance and development, and on the basis of maximising democracy, acquiring opinions of scientists, officials, Party members, and people, consulting wholehearted and responsible proposals, and promoting brainpower of the entire Party, people and army.
The documents have featured viewpoints, guidelines and major orientations, demonstrating the strategic vision and mindset of the Party, the nation’ aspiration for development, and the political resolve of the entire Party, people and army in building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with rich people, and strong, democratic, equal, and civilised nation. Party congresses at levels the past time had in-depth discussions on all of the documents./.