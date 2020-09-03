Politics Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Politics Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

Politics National Day observed abroad The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on September 2 held a meeting in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of National Day, and offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh.

Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day Leaders of Cambodia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, France, Italy, Canada and Australia have extended their congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).