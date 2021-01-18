After a period of not welcoming any visitors due to the pandemic and then widespread flooding, the Cham Museum in Da Nang has hosted many domestic travellers keen to learn more about the Champa people’s architectural marvels.

The Cham Museum is not alone in posting an increase in visitors, with other museums in the city also welcoming more people due at least in part to the free entry policy introduced by local authorities for all of this year.

Museums around Da Nang welcomed an average of 1,000 to 1,500 visitors during the first week of the new year. While entry is free, services and programs remain top quality.

Museums around Da Nang are considered valuable in helping people discover and explore the local land and people. With the free entry policy, visitors from all walks of life can understand more about the central city./.

