Business HCM City a fertile land for start-ups Ho Chi Minh City is implementing programmes meant to create a launch pad for start-ups and offer favourable conditions for new companies to develop.

Business HCM City: February retail sales, service revenue drop Total retail sales of goods and service revenue in Ho Chi Minh City approximated 239.27 trillion VND (10.4 billion USD) in February, down 5.4 percent month on month but up 11.2 percent year on year.

Business Vietnam’s industrial production up 6.2 pct in two months Vietnam’s industrial production index expanded by only 6.2 percent in the first two months of this year due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, much lower than 13.7 percent and 9.2 percent in the same period of 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Business German businesses keen on Vietnam's healthcare sector German healthcare enterprises are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, particularly with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) expected to come into effect this summer, a survey has revealed.