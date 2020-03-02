Da Nang needs 20,000 social houses by 2030
Da Nang city has invested in over 13,000 social houses so far (Illustrative image: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang is focusing on developing social housing so as to meet increasing demand of local people.
The city has invested in over 13,000 social houses so far. Its social housing development programme targets another 20,000 houses by 2030.
To that end, Da Nang is calling for more investment in this field. In November last year, the municipal Construction Department signed an agreement on social housing development with the Korea Land and Housing Corporation of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
With its experience and capacity, the RoK corporation is expected to contribute to the city’s goal achievement.
Established in 2009 as a State-owned enterprise of the RoK Government, the corporation has built 2.76 million apartments, including 1.12 million social houses, and is carrying out a number of smart urban development and urban reconstruction projects.