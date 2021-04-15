Society Traffic police deploy forces during upcoming holiday, election The Traffic Police Department on April 15 deployed forces to ensure traffic safety and order during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Society Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian youths join friendship exchange A friendship exchange among Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian youths studying at Kien Giang University was held in the southern province of Kien Giang on April 14, on the occasion of Cambodia’s traditional New Year festival Chol Chnam Thmay.

Society Quang Ninh tops Public Administration Performance Index The northern province of Quang Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces’ performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881.

Society Vinh Long's university holds New Year celebration for Cambodian, Lao students The Cuu Long University in the southern province of Vinh Long held an event to welcome the traditional New Year festival for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.