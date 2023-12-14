Tourist s at Ba Na Hill, Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The total number of visitors to the central beach city of Da Nang in 2023 is estimated to exceed 7.4 million, doubling the figure in 2022 and equivalent to 93% of the figure in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the municipal Department of Tourism has reported.

Of them, the total number of international visitors is estimated to reach more than 2 million, a four-fold increase year-on-year and equivalent to 62% of the figure in 2019.

Meanwhile, domestic holidaymakers to the city amounts to 5.4 million, an increase of 69% compared to 2022 and equivalent to 119% of the number in 2019.

Total revenue from accommodation, catering and travel services is estimated at 28 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD), a surge of 67% compared to 2022 and equivalent to 133% of the figure in 2019.

Da Nang has identified five key product groups to optimise the city's potential and advantages, including high-end cruise tourism; cultural and historical tourism; MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism; urban tourism; and ecotourism./.



