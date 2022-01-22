Da Nang shakes hands with Klook in tourism promotion
The Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre on January 21 signed a cooperation agreement with travel firm Klook Vietnam on strengthening communications and tourism promotion to attract more tourists to the central city.
Under the deal, the two sides will work together to conduct joint campaigns to lure domestic and foreign tourists to Da Nang, including digital communications through Facebook, Instagram as well as Klook's website and app, and support local travel firms in digital transformation using Klook platform.
According to Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, the cooperation with Klook is expected to help the city speed up digital transformation and access more customers, especially those from Asian countries, when international air routes are resumed. An said the partnership is expected to speed up the recovery of the city’s tourism sector.
For her part, Michael Ho, Managing Director of Klook Vietnam said the partnership is part of the firm’s #TravelForGood campaign that aims to support Vietnam’s tourism sector’s post-pandemic growth by fostering collaboration with the government and local tourism promotion agencies.
Founded in 2014, Klook is a world leading platform for entertainment, tour and ticket booking. With 28 representative offices around the world, Klook services are provided in 14 languages, allowing the use of 41 kinds of currency.
To mark the partnership with Da Nang, Klook has offered a discount code DANANG2022 worth 150,000 VND to customers who book its services in Da Nang via its app and website at https://www.klook.com/vi/deals from January 21 to February 15, which can be used until December 31./.