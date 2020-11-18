Da Nang: situation analysis of children, adolescents launched
Da Nang children receive gifts from UNICEF and local authority (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The Situation Analysis (SitAn) of Children and Adolescents in Da Nang was launched on November 17 at a ceremony held by the central city and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
The analysis was prepared by the city and UNICEF from 2019 with a view to help Da Nang identify priorities to build itself into a child-friendly city.
According to UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers, SitAn is important for Da Nang city in its progress to become a child-friendly locality where children are placed at the heart of the city’s socio-economic development.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Mien said since children play an important role in developing the city into a modern, smart, green and liveable city for all, the local authority will continue study, promote social welfare policies, as well as commit to carrying out international treaty on children’s rights and UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiatives.
According to the analysis, Da Nang city has attained significant advancements in school attendance rate, with more than 98 percent of children studying at public schools. Setting up the first human milk bank in Vietnam in 2017, the city has helped over 98 percent of local newborns receive breastfeeding within an hour after birth.
Additionally, the analysis welcomed the city’s policies and programmes to support poor children, children with disabilities and homeless children.
However, further attention should be paid to children in difficult circumstances, particularly those with disabilities, migrant kids and impoverished children. Besides, childhood malnutrition, obesity and overweight remain a challenge for the city.
Rapid urbanisation has exerted pressure on infrastructure, services and public space, affecting children’s environment, safety and access to necessary social services.
In addition, climate change, natural disasters, environmental pollution, and COVID-19 pandemic have caused critical damage to local economy, putting further pressure on families, particularly poor and near-poor households.
The ceremony was also organised in celebration of World Children’s Day, themed “For a greener and cleaner Vietnam for every child”./.