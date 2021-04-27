Da Nang starts legal proceeding against illegal entry organisers
Police in the central city of Da Nang have started legal proceedings and detained 14 suspects involving in a ring of brokering and organising illegal entry to Vietnam for Chinese people.
According to Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Department of Public Security, the suspects reside in different northern localities such as Ninh Binh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hanoi and Hung Yen.
He highlighted the joint efforts of the police of Da Nang and other localities in raiding the ring, saying this is important amid the current COVID-19 situation.
In December 2020, the police of Da Nang discovered four illegal Chinese immigrants in a seven-seat car driven by Dinh Xuan Hien, a resident of Thai Binh province. Expanding investigation into the case, the police arrested additional 14 suspects.
The investigation results showed that from December 21-29, the ring managed to bring 49 Chinese people to Vietnam and then to Cambodia for 28-30 million VND for each person.
Meanwhile, authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, which shares sea border with Cambodia, are tightening control over illegal entry to Vietnam, especially during the upcoming April 30- May 1 holidays and the upcoming general elections as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 pandemic to enter Vietnam.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Doan Dinh Tranh, Vice Political Commissar of the provincial Border Guard High Command said that Kien Giang has set up 30 posts, eight mobile teams and 11 checkpoints in Phu Quoc Island to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 23-24, local forces discovered four illegal immigration cases with 23 illegal immigrants to Phu Quoc./.