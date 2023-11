The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre . (Photo: VNA)

The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre under its freshly-approved master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.Specifically, the city’s annual economic growth is set at 9.5-10%, even 12% by 2030, with agriculture, forestry-fishery up 2.5-3% and services, up 9.5-10%.Agriculture-forestry-fishery will make up about 1-2% in the local economic structure; industry-construction, 29-30%; and services, 61-62%. The city’s per capita GRDP will stand at around 8,000-8,500 USD.Da Nang will focus on seven main tasks, including economic restructuring and growth model reform; speeding up the growth of the industrial sector, especially high-tech and IT; optimising intrinsic force and geographical advantages to boost services, particularly tourism, transportation and warehouse, thus turning it into a national centre of tourism, transportation, logistics and seaport by 2030; developing the city into an international financial centre of the regional scale; accelerating agricultural restructuring; urban development planning based on international standards and development principles of a modern city; and ensuring the effective use of natural resources, environmental protection and climate change response.The plan sets out some development breakthroughs such as innovation, knowledge-based economy and comprehensive digital transformation. Da Nang will also carry forward the role of different economic sectors, mobilise all resources to create breakthroughs in socio-economic infrastructure construction, streamline administrative procedures and improve the business environment, issue special mechanisms and policies to facilitate its construction and development and contribute to the development in the central and Central Highlands regions and the country, and raise the quality of human resources.By 2050, Da Nang is projected to become a big, eco-, smart and sustainable urban area, an international tourism and convention centre, as well as a national centre of high-tech, IT and innovation, an international finance, and a liveable city of Asian standards.