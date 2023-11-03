Da Nang's per capita GRDP will stand at around 8,000-8,500 USD. (Photo: VNA)

To that end, Da Nang will continue to take tourism as an economic spearhead with priority given to luxurious products and services; reduce land and labour-intensive industries with low added values, limit and gradually eliminate those that cause environmental pollution; and promote technology and knowledge-intensive and environmentally friendly sectors with high values.Its processing and manufacturing sector is expected to expand more than 12% annually./.