Society Deputy PM urges promoting creativity, dedication of youths The National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV)’s activities should not only take good care of the youth but also promote their creativity and dedication, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting of the committee on March 24.

Society Thua Thien-Hue to launch bicycle-sharing services in April Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will launch a public bicycle hire scheme in downtown areas from April 29, the municipal People’s Committee has announced.

Society Hanoi moves to speed up smart city project Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung on March 23 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio and representatives of the Sumitomo Corporation of Japan and Vietnam's BRG Group to review the implementation of a smart city project in the northern area of Hanoi.