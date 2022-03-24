Da Nang to host Routes Asia 2022 in June
The People’s Committee of Da Nang city has recently issued a plan on the organisation of the Routes Asia 2022 in June with a capital of 15 billion VND (656,000 USD).
A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA)
As the only route development event dedicated to Asia Pacific, Routes Asia, held annually by Informa Routes, provides a platform for the region's airlines, airports, tourism authorities and aviation stakeholders to meet, share best practice and come together to develop network strategies and ensure future air service development across Asia Pacific.
This year’s event will be hosted by Da Nang from June 6-8, introducing the central city’s image and potential to around 500 international participants.
It is also expected to help the city resume international routes after impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and attract more investment in the aviation sector.
Routes Asia 2022 will comprise of 19 activities and events, with three held by Informa Routes and the remaining by the Vietnamese city./.