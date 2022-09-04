Southeast Asian tourists were the first that Da Nang welcomed back after Vietnam reopened its border gates. According to travel agents, the number of Thai visitors increased significantly after direct flights were resumed. In addition to budget carrier Vietjet Air, which is operating three flights a day, Bangkok Airways and AirAsia will also open direct flights from Thailand to Da Nang in September.



Tourism businesses in the city have stayed abreast of growing tourism demand from India, the world’s second-most populous market, and developed suitable products and services to attract MICE delegations, family groups, and weddings from the country.



Da Nang’s tourism sector is also actively introducing destinations and welcoming delegations from Thailand and India to the city.



From now until the end of the year, it is expected that there will be five more direct routes connecting Da Nang with major cities in India and also direct flights to Cebu in the Philippines.



The central coastal city has also prepared infrastructure and services to cater to guests from Europe and the Americas by year-end./.

VNA