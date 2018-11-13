Dragon bridge in Da Nang (Source: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central coastal city of Da Nang has in recent years welcomed a steady number of holidaymakers in the final months of the year when it was used to be the low season due to unpredictable weather.



Like many other top tourism spots, Da Nang is packed with holidaymakers during the summer months and hits low season in the colder, winter months.



After launching new tourism products and improving infrastructure, the city has recorded a stable growth in terms of the number of visitors.



Le Tan Thanh Tung, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Tourism Joint Stock Company said with upgraded infrastructure and benevolent weather, the company’s tours to popular tourism spots in Da Nang are sold out.



Meanwhile, Tran Luc, Vice Director of the Saigontourist Da Nang said in recent years, Da Nang has recorded a steady growth in the number of vacationers in the low season which has increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year.



Breath-taking scenery and new and improved tourism products have lured many couples to choose Da Nang as their pre-wedding photo-shoot venue.



“We chose Da Nang for its beautiful scenery and great weather. Ba Na Hills and the golden bridge are eye-catchers as well,” said Tham Thai Quy from Ho Chi Minh City.



Effective promotional activities have helped Da Nang in its bid to lure more visitors.



Later this year, there will be three direct air routes between Da Nang and Doha of Qatar, Osaka of Japan and Guangzhou, China, to serve travellers.



Nguyen Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Da Nang said the department has advised local authorities to diversify markets and focus on a strategy to tap promising markets such as India, Australia and Western Europe in the coming years.



“Meanwhile, we still deploy measures and promotional activities in traditional markets to ensure a stable tourist number,” he said.



The fourth quarter signals the wedding and winter vacation seasons for both domestic and international travellers and Da Nang is catching on this trend. With the right strategy, Da Nang’s tourism is bound to thrive.-VNA



