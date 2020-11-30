Before COVID-19, no one could have thought that with 100 USD in hand they could take a nice holiday in Da Nang. But now, for that sum, not only can they fly to the beautiful central coastal city, they can also have a luxurious three-day stay in a four or five-star hotel.

Besides the two focal markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, tourists from neighbouring localities are also being targeted by travel agents in Da Nang city.

Now that the end of the year is approaching, local travel agents and hotels are also focusing on Meeting Incentive Conference Events, or MICE, tours.

The city’s tourism sector is looking to introduce a year-end promotional campaign on November 25 with multiple new products to attract visitors to Da Nang at Christmas and New Year’s Eve./.

VNA