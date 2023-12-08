Da Nang welcomes first flight from Manila
Flight 5J 5756 of low-cost airline Cebu Pacific Air, carrying 177 passengers from Manila, landed at the Da Nang International Airport on December 7, making it the first flight from the Philippine capital to the central city of Da Nang.
The passengers were welcomed to a stellar art programme, and received souvenirs and free vouchers to experience services at Felix e-gaming and Sky 36, as well as attend an Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show. Meanwhile, free round-trip tickets on the Manila-Da Nang route were given to three luckiest people.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said that the Philippines is one of the new and potential market of the city’s tourism, adding the opening of the direct route connecting is an outcome of the city’s successful organisation of the Asian route development forum 2022 (Routes Asia 2022).
On that occasion, the municipal Department of Tourism welcomed famtrips, press trips and KOLs from the Philippines, who came to experience and explore Da Nang’s tourism services so as to build suitable tours to serve the tastes of Philippine visitors.
Delegates cut the ribbon to welcome the new route from Manila to Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)After studying the market, Cebu Pacific Air decided to launch the first air route between Manila and Da Nang, with three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Da Nang is the third city in Vietnam that the Philippine airline has chosen to open a direct flight, following Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
According to the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT), as of December 7, Da Nang had 16 international direct air routes.
With the frequency of 45-50 flights per day, the international flights have helped promote trade and economic connectivity between Da Nang and foreign countries./.