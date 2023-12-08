Business Vietnam, RoK foster cooperation in trade, industry, energy Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Moon-kyu co-chaired the 13th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee for Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the 7th meeting of the Joint Committee for the implementation of the Vietnam-RoK free trade agreement in Seoul on December 7.

Business Solutions outlined for LNG power development in Master Plan VIII Vietnam stands as a nation with abundant favourable prospects for liquefied natural gas (LNG) power, which has caught attention from numerous enterprises and investors, heard a forum held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Business Forum magazine in Hanoi on December 7.

Business Vietnam introduces garment and textile products in India The Vietnam Trade Office in India arranged a pavilion to introduce Vietnam's textile and garment products at Intex South Asia, an international textile sourcing show opened in New Delhi on December 7.

Business Belarusian Prime Minister visits Hung Yen Hung Yen always encourages and creates favourable conditions for Belarusian investors to explore opportunities and invest in the province in accordance with Vietnam's laws and international practices, Secretary of the provincial Party Commitee Nguyen Huu Nghia said at a working session with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on December 7.