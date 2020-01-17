Da Nang welcomes overseas Vietnamese home for Tet
Authorities of the central city of Da Nang held a gathering on January 17 with overseas Vietnamese (OVs) who returned to the homeland to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Bao Hoa, an expatriate in the US, speaks at the gathering of overseas Vietnamese and Da Nang's authorities on January 17 (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh offered the best wishes to the OVs and affirmed that Da Nang always creates the best possible conditions for them to return to visit their families, make investment and do business so as to boost the city’s development.
Highlighting the city’s socio-economic achievements in 2019, he emphasised that over the past years, many expatriates who are entrepreneurs, experts and intellectuals have greatly supported Da Nang in foreign investment attraction, health care, culture, sports and humanitarian assistance.
Last year, the flow of remittances to Da Nang reached 170 million USD, which has contributed to the city’s development, Minh added.
On behalf of the OVs, Bao Hoa, an expatriate in the US, thanked the municipal administration for creating favourable conditions for them every time they come home.
He said they will continue introducing Da Nang to foreign investors and encourage more OVs to join hands in developing Da Nang into a worth-living, friendly, civilised and modern city./.