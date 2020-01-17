Society Account receiving foreign money in Hanoi disturbance case frozen The Ministry of Public Security on January 17 said that through its investigation into the disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, authorities have found a number of domestic and foreign individuals and organisations provide money to rioters in the case.

University, Hitachi Systems Vietnam ink deal for smart lab A smart laboratory using new digital technology will be developed at the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) in order to help its students learn advanced industrial technologies needed for global economic integration.

Vietnamese people trafficker arrested in UK A Vietnamese man described by authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Traffic accidents drop after drink-driving law takes effect The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took, according to Major Gen. Le Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).