Dak Lak terrorist attacks: three suspects on special wanted list arrested
Competent forces in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have arrested three men on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks, local police said on July 15.
At the crime scene in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – Competent forces in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have arrested three men on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks, local police said on July 15.
The three are 55-year-old Y Ju Nie, residing in Kang hamlet, Ea Knuec commune, Krong Pac district; 53-year-old Nay Yen, from Ea Klok hamlet, Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district; and 49-year-old Nay Tam, from Adrong Diet hamlet, Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district. All of them were arrested while hiding in a farm in Ea Le commune, Ea Sup district, Dak Lak province, on July 15.
They directly engaged in the terrorist attacks on the headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes of Cu Kuin district on June 11, and were wanted on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" under Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.
Authorities are searching for the remaining three fugitives who are involved in the attacks, comprising Y Khing Lieng, 31, residing in Hoa Son commune, Krong Bong district; Nay Duong, 55, residing in Ea KLok hamlet, Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district; and Y Hoal Eban, 53, residing in Map hamlet, Ea Pok town, Cu M’gar district.
On early June 11, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, killing nine and injuring two.
On June 23, the investigation agency of Dak Lak police issued decisions on launching legal proceedings against and temporary detention of 75 suspects on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration". It also initiated legal proceedings against seven for "not reporting criminals", one for "concealing criminals", and another for "organising, brokering illegal exit, entry or stay in Vietnam."
The Ministry of Public Security said that those were terrorist attacks aimed at opposing the people's administration and caused particularly serious consequences./.