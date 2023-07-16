Society Can Tho proposes WB’s assistance in building 16 new rural residential areas Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Tran Viet Truong has proposed the World Bank (WB) support the Mekong Delta city to build 16 rural residential areas serving the resettlement for households affected by the development of projects in the locality.

Society Vietnam attends UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung attended the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York on July 14.

Society Vietnam narrows development gap in remote, mountainous areas One of the social equity achievements that Vietnam has made during the first half of the 13th National Party Congress’s tenure is the progress in poverty reduction and narrowing the development gap in remote and mountainous areas where ethnic minority groups predominantly reside.

Society Plan issued to carry out 2021-2030 Mekong Delta planning Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to issue an implementation plan serving the Mekong Delta region planning for 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050.