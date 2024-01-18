Dak Lak terrorist case trial: Defendants repent crimes
Over the past days, defendants in a terrorist attack case in Cu Kuin district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak honestly confessed and showed repentance of their crimes, according to the accusation by the provincial People’s Procuracy at the ongoing first-instance trial on January 18.
Defendants at the first-instance trial (Photo: VNA)
Their confessions are consistent with the results of scene, forensic and judicial examinations as well as documents and evidence collected by the security investigation agency of the provincial Department of Public Security.
The results of public questioning at the trial also conform with the documents and evidence collected by the security investigation agency, and other objective documents and evidence, according to the authority.
Therefore, the provincial People's Procuracy reaffirmed that the indictment dated January 2, 2024, by its Procurator prosecuting the defendants for the crimes of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” is completely grounded, and in accordance with the law.
The People's Procuracy maintained the entire indictment on the crimes and charges against the defendants as announced.
Among the 100 defendants, 53 are accused of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration", 39 charged with “terrorism", one with “organising illegal exit or entry for others,” and one with “harbouring criminals” under Clause 1, Article 389 of the Criminal Code. Meanwhile, six others abroad are tried for “terrorism" in their absence.
On early June 11, 2023, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two others./.