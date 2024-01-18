Society Training in carbon credits available in Vietnam Lilama 2 Technology International College in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 17 signed a contract with the UK’s BTEC Pearson on the transfer of training programmes in semiconductor technology and carbon credits.

Society Seminar talks ways to remove obstacles to urban railway development in Hanoi, HCM City Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City need to complete their urban railway networks within the next more than 10 years to catch up with other urban areas in Southeast Asia, heard a seminar in the capital city on January 17.

Videos Traditional craft villages in Quang Ngai step up production before Tet Craft villages in the central province of Quang Ngai are speeding up production to meet market demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), which falls on early February this year.

Society Association to enhance solidarity, mutual support among overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong The debut of the Association of Overseas Vietnamese in Hong Kong earlier this month has brought about joy and hope for the expanding community of over 7,000 individuals from different generations and social strata.