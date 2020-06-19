Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 opens
Lam Dong (VNA) – The fourth international marathon competition Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 kicked off in the resort city of Da Lat, capital of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on June 19.
This is the largest sport event to be held after a long hiatus due to COVID-19 in the mesmerising highlands of Da Lat surrounded by immense pine forests, breathtaking mountains, poetic lakes and waterfalls.
Nearly 5,000 athletes nationwide are participating in the 100km, 70km, 45km, 21km and 10km categories.
The event will run until June 21. On that day, the international mountain bike tournament Dalat Victory Challenge is scheduled to kick off with the engagement of hundreds of athletes across the country./.