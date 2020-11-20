At the ceremony (Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the first interface for Danish brands in Lazada, one of the modern e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was held on November 19.

In his remarks, Danish Ambassador Kim Højlund Christensen underlined that the partnership aims at building a long-standing cooperation between Danish businesses and the Vietnamese market, as well as introducing the European country’s values to consumers in Vietnam through high quality products and brands.

Given the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect from this August, Vietnam has become an attractive market to Danish investors, he noted.

Vietnam-Denmark trade neared 150 million USD in 2019.

Online shopping traffic in Vietnam so far this year rocketed over 150 percent against a year earlier, with daily visits to e-commerce sites growing to 3.5 million.

Vietnam’s e-Commerce White Book 2020 revealed that the country’s e-commerce retail sales surged 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD last year, making it the third-fastest growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia./.