Training human resources crucial for digital transformation It is forecast that by 2030, the country needs 2.5 million personnel to serve digital transformation, so promoting ICT human resources training is very urgent.

The distinctive outfits of the Lao people in Lai Chau The intricate outfits of Lao women in Lai Chau province are meticulously crafted, with the primary colour being black dyed with indigo. Men's attire is simpler, typically consisting of black-dyed trousers and shirts.

Vietnamese people leave good impression after earthquake in Taiwan Vietnamese labourers working in Taiwan (China) have left impressions on people of Hualien, Taipei, as they joined hands with local residents to rescue victims trapped in collapsed houses after the earthquake in the Taiwainese locality on April 3, the strongest in 25 years in the country.

Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2023 announced The Sai Gon Times magazine held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 5 to announce the results of the "Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2023" programme and launch the voting for Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2024, contributing to promoting local tourism.