Society HCM City aims to complete housing rental payments for workers Ho Chi Minh City’s districts and Thu Duc city have basically completed housing rental payments for workers in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision dated March 28, 2022, reported the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on September 8.

Society Vietnamese ST25 rice used in Japanese Cabinet Office lunch For the first time, Vietnam's ST25 rice has been used to process dishes on the menu of the Japanese Cabinet Office, Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has said at the recent government meeting.

Society Protecting children from infectious diseases in schools As the new school year starts the risk of children catching and spreading infectious has also increased, leading to authorities and healthcare officials to call for action.

Society OVs invest in over 3,000 businesses in HCM City Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) have invested in more than 3,000 firms in Ho Chi Minh City with a total capital amounting to 45 trillion VND (1.91 billion USD), heard a meeting between the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and representatives of the group held in the city on September 7.