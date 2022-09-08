Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad launched
In a Vietnamese classroom in the Czech Republic (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held on September 8 in Hanoi to launch the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8).
Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) Pham Quang Hieu underlined that for more than 5.3 million Vietnamese living and working in over 130 countries and territories worldwide, the Vietnamese language is a national pride, a bond of the community and bridge and a firm pillar of the Vietnamese culture.
September 8 has been designated as the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad, as a step to realise the Party and State’s policies on overseas Vietnamese, reflecting the warm feeling and responsibility for Vietnamese communities abroad, Hieu said.
Dinh Hoang Linh, head of the Information-Culture Department under the COVA, said in response to the day, a range of activities will be organised in 2023, including a programme seeking envoys of Vietnamese abroad who are overseas Vietnamese or foreigners knowing Vietnamese with great influence on the community.
Vietnamese individuals, families and organisations abroad who make active contributions to the preservation and popularization of the Vietnamese language in the community will be honoured.
An art programme highlighting the beauty and spirit of the Vietnamese language as expressed in Vietnamese musical works will be held in Hanoi with virtual links to all localities in Vietnam and OV communities in other countries.
The COVA will host a conference to sum up the activities and award the title of Ambassador of Vietnamese language 2023.
Besides, Vietnamese representative agencies abroad will be provided with Vietnamese textbooks for foreigners and Vietnamese literature works, especially bilingual versions. /.